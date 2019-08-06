Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 161.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772,571 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $33,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $69,745,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,528,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,081 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,726,000 after buying an additional 2,783,568 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,349,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,801,000 after buying an additional 2,174,523 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 29,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $743,037.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brep Ih6 Holdings Llc sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,008,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,529,925 shares of company stock worth $2,037,768,038 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research set a $27.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,161. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.81 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.09%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

