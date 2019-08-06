Strs Ohio Purchases 410,126 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1,815.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,126 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $53,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,775,000 after purchasing an additional 347,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 94,099 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter worth $440,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $152.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.28.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $4.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.89. 139,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,141,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $137.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.75.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.