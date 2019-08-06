Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,785 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $49,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,096,000 after buying an additional 546,307 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 66,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $132.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.01. The company has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 58.65% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Edward Jones raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.49.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

