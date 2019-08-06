Strs Ohio Has $36.87 Million Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,314 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $36,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSU Producer Resources Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1,428.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,555. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.26. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nomura upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.34.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

