Strs Ohio Buys 499 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $41,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,074,000 after buying an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $894,874,000 after buying an additional 691,751 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 133.9% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.43.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at $17,177,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.63. The stock had a trading volume of 28,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,803. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $373.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

