Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 126,124 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.57% of Kilroy Realty worth $42,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,549,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after acquiring an additional 99,860 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,290,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

In other Kilroy Realty news, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $332,638.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,506.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,500 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,120 shares in the company, valued at $633,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

KRC traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $77.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,060. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $80.66.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.73 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

