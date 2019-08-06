Stralem & Co. Inc. Sells 24,650 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stralem & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,650 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 3.4% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 663.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.07. 502,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,852,680. The company has a market capitalization of $219.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.83%.

In related news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at $295,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

