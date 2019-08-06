Storj (STORJ) Achieves Market Cap of $22.04 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, Storj has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $22.04 million and approximately $897,598.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, ABCC and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00239507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.07 or 0.01268435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021007 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00098285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Poloniex, CoinTiger, Liqui, Binance, IDAX, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Huobi, Bittrex, OKEx, ABCC, Livecoin, Tidex, Liquid and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

