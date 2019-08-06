Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,620 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.59. 315,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,354,234. The stock has a market cap of $249.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

