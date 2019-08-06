Stifel Nicolaus Trims Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Target Price to $7.00

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Acorda Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.53.

Shares of ACOR opened at $2.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $149.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.53. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Acorda Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

