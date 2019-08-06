Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 510 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,576 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.8% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 473 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,392.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,548 shares of company stock worth $22,910,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,170. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.49. The firm has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.38.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

