Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 14,401 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,401 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.48.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,577,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,747,544. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.62. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $409.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

