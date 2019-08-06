Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 41.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,051 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,596,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,974,000 after buying an additional 5,156,097 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,632,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,952,000 after buying an additional 1,872,966 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,271,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,253.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 411,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after buying an additional 380,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 245,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after buying an additional 242,163 shares during the last quarter.

SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.50. 6,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,845. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.07 and a 52-week high of $110.67.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

