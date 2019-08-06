Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.81 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2,218.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,571. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.92. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $84.62 and a 12 month high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

