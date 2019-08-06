Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.43 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

VBR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.89. The stock had a trading volume of 164,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,713. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

