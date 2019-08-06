Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 9,847 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,152 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $106.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.86. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $425,106.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,580,120.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654 in the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

