Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded to Weight by Stephens

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SNV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.52.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.87. 29,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,572. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.39. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.13 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,081,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,973,000 after buying an additional 85,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,065,000 after buying an additional 530,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,686,000 after buying an additional 528,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 427.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,474,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,659,000 after buying an additional 1,195,084 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,056,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

