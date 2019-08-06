Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 2,000 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stock

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,607.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SO stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.94. 5,004,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,035,000 after buying an additional 2,503,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,667 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Southern by 20.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,398,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,027 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Southern by 9.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,681,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,330,000 after purchasing an additional 849,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $31,406,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.