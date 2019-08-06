Steem Hits Market Cap of $71.31 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. Steem has a market cap of $71.31 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001796 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, RuDEX and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,714.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.95 or 0.02901786 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.18 or 0.01025786 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00017733 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000338 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 355,937,847 coins and its circulating supply is 338,963,753 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem is steem.com . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Bithumb, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Poloniex, Huobi, GOPAX and RuDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

