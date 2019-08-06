State Treasurer State of Michigan Trims Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Linde were worth $26,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $126,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $997,692,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $2,024,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.81. 1,748,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $145.95 and a 52 week high of $206.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 23.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christian Bruch bought 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.21 per share, with a total value of $264,155.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total transaction of $11,160,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.91.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

