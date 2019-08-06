State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 75,500 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,500 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan owned 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $73,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8,799.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 682,300 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.29. The company had a trading volume of 383,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,542. The company has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

In other news, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.66 per share, with a total value of $79,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

