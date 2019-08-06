State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 211,500 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 0.9% of State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $94,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,082,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,302,696. The company has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.13. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

