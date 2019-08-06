State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 16,000 Shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its holdings in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,227 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in CBS were worth $32,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CBS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,278,156 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,871,000 after acquiring an additional 37,453 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in CBS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,776,288 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $179,487,000 after acquiring an additional 52,050 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in CBS by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,672,642 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,561,000 after acquiring an additional 779,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBS by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,350,869 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,267,000 after acquiring an additional 49,497 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in CBS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,098,805 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

CBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on CBS to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised CBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised CBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

CBS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.50. 73,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CBS Co. has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $59.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

