State Treasurer State of Michigan Reduces Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan owned approximately 0.12% of FleetCor Technologies worth $29,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT traded up $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $269.55. 17,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $296.79.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.10. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on FleetCor Technologies to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.93.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

