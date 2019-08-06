State Treasurer State of Michigan Lowers Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $53,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 68.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,011,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,363,000 after acquiring an additional 410,863 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 159,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,573,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,977,000 after buying an additional 624,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,010. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 11,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $473,142.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 881,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,262,881.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 70,762 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $2,942,991.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 234,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,875.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,221 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

