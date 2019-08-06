State Treasurer State of Michigan Lowers Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,011,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,526,587,000 after buying an additional 186,257 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.26 per share, for a total transaction of $176,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $705,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,538. The company has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.83. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $174.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.54.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

