State Treasurer State of Michigan Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,634 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $36,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 66.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 182.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.84 on Tuesday, reaching $310.47. 4,836,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,668,502. The company has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $386.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total value of $20,030,596.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,030,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Netflix to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.47.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

