State Treasurer State of Michigan Cuts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan owned approximately 0.16% of AutoZone worth $42,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $177,272,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in AutoZone by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 252,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,376,000 after purchasing an additional 132,508 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 245.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,791,000 after purchasing an additional 127,544 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 333,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,286,000 after purchasing an additional 72,455 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1,396.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 58,582 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $19.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,082.72. 176,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $705.01 and a 52-week high of $1,186.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,132.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.23 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 97.19% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.51 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $995.00 to $1,126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,030.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,140.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,061.25.

In related news, insider William R. Hackney sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.47, for a total value of $2,593,059.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,143.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Craig Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $3,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,907 shares of company stock valued at $35,293,228 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

