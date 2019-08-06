State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 253,141 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $30,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,105. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In other State Street news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,675.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $199,745 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Raymond James increased their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

