State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,440 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 976.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $28,111.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $67,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 74,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,621.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,073 shares of company stock valued at $145,310 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $36.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.55 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

