State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 290 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 295.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 127.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 155.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 28.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $216,414.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $165,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Eaton Vance stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,031. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.58. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $411.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 10th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

