State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 134 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,232 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. First Analysis reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.80.

In other Strategic Education news, Director G Thomas Waite III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $535,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,329.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd A. Milano sold 6,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total transaction of $1,163,851.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,285.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STRA traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.49. 22,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. Strategic Education Inc has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $189.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.32.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.79 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.