ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $22.96 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after acquiring an additional 935,325 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,900,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 209,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,924,000 after acquiring an additional 132,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,697,000 after acquiring an additional 51,160 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.05.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $17.30 on Tuesday, hitting $1,172.05. The stock had a trading volume of 660,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,325. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,296.97. The company has a market capitalization of $829.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

