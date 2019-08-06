Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Set at $78.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Square (NYSE:SQ) received a $78.00 price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s current price.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Square and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Square from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

SQ traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $64.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,815,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,679,424. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,229.73, a PEG ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 3.31. Square has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,297,699.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $139,734.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Square by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,088,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth $1,222,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square in the first quarter worth $316,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Square by 23.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 52.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

