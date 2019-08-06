Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Set at $74.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SQ. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Square from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.44.

NYSE SQ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.55. 12,583,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,679,424. Square has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3,227.50, a PEG ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Square will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,297,699.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,518,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,249 shares of company stock worth $5,553,625. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Square by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

