Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,380.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4,203.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of EWG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.01. 88,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,591. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $31.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

