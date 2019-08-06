Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $203,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 492,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM remained flat at $$21.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 161,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,542. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.