Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $156,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 105.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 28,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.0% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,944. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America set a $112.00 target price on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,500.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 414,144 shares in the company, valued at $47,382,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $374,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,155.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,829,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

