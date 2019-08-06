Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,712,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000.

NYSEARCA:XSD traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.52. 6,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,303. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $60.13 and a 52-week high of $95.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.14.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

