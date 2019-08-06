Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,458.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 493.3% in the first quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 89 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 83.3% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 33,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $6,089,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brad W. Buss sold 38,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $8,801,379.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,456 shares of company stock valued at $24,587,180 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $396.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nomura lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tesla from $238.00 to $191.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.53.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.43. 2,371,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,750,076. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.33. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $387.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

