Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Acquires 358 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.11. 54,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,085. The stock has a market cap of $208.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

