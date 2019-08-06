SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of FLOW traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.00. 266,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.33. SPX Flow has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.11 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 10.42%. SPX Flow’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 71.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 50.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

