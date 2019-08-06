SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) Holdings Boosted by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 27.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,721 shares during the quarter. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC accounts for 3.1% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $17,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 5.8% during the first quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,938,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,733,000 after purchasing an additional 489,269 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 14.3% during the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 93,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 3.3% during the first quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter.

BMV:BIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.48. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a fifty-two week low of $1,603.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,790.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.53.

