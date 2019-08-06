SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,997,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 277.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 311,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 228,646 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 42.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 76,425 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 94.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 172,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 83,811 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on SpartanNash from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered SpartanNash from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

SpartanNash stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. 1,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,250. The company has a market cap of $341.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. SpartanNash Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 0.35%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash Co will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

