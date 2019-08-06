Spark Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOV) Given $18.25 Average Target Price by Analysts

Spark Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOV) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $18.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Spark Networks an industry rank of 83 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOV traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $8.51. 13,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,062. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spark Networks (LOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.