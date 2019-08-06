Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.94.

SWX traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.33. The stock had a trading volume of 211,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,882. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $91.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.83.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $807.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.97 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $91.00 target price on Southwest Gas and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $29,116.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Hester sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $555,637 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

