South32 (ASX:S32) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of South32 Ltd (ASX:S32) fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$2.73 ($1.94) and last traded at A$2.79 ($1.98), 26,424,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.86 ($2.03).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$3.14. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

South32 Company Profile (ASX:S32)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

