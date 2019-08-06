SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE:SWI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,353. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $21.22.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.51 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 67.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Lexington Co-Investment Holdin sold 151,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $2,634,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP W. Joseph Kim sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $88,697.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,690,902 shares of company stock worth $46,953,909 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,604,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,733,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 1,999.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,575 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

