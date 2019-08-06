Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.73.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 48,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,113. Solaredge Technologies has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.20.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,414,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,439 shares of company stock valued at $502,641. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

