Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Issues Earnings Results

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 38.53%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million.

Solar Senior Capital stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Solar Senior Capital has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNS. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 334.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 293.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

